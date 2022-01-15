FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cellebrite DI Ltd Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cellebrite DI in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $20,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $12,964,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

