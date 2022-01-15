FY2022 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Olympus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Olympus has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

