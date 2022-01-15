FY2023 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.20.

PayPal stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1 year low of $175.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in PayPal by 183.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 64.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in PayPal by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

