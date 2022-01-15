FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of SAGE opened at $42.93 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

