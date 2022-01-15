FYDcoin Tops One Day Volume of $43,456.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $43,456.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 572,341,993 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

