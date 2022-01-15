Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $1.90 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $21.28 million and approximately $177,169.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.