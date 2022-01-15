Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 247.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,988,000 after buying an additional 208,788 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $286.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

