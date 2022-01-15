Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,287,000 after acquiring an additional 570,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.