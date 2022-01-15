Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $306.28 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.21 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.29 and its 200-day moving average is $414.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. raised their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.10.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

