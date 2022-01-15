Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $33,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.10.

GNRC opened at $306.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

