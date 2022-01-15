General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $71.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

GM stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

