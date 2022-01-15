Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) vs. First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Head-To-Head Review

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genetron has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347.76%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Genetron -78.32% -25.57% -21.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genetron $65.06 million 6.41 -$470.35 million ($0.68) -6.90

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetron.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Genetron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc., CCSC Holdings, Inc., and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

