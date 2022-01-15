Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. 626,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

