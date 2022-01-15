Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genprex.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genprex during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Genprex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the second quarter worth $79,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNPX stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.58.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

