Genuine Parts to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

