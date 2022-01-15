George M. Lasezkay Sells 5,100 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $12,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

