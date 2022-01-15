George M. Lasezkay Sells 5,100 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $12,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.73.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
