George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.95

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and traded as high as $112.59. George Weston shares last traded at $111.64, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

