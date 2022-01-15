GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL opened at $34.13 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.