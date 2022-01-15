Ghost (GHOST) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $83,492.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

