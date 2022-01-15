Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $150.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

