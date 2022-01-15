Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 929.1% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

