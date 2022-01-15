GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 298.09% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoldMining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
GLDG stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.
