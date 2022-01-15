GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 298.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoldMining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

GLDG stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoldMining by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in GoldMining by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoldMining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GoldMining by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoldMining by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

