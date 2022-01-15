Governor DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $43,769.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.39 or 0.07680398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.25 or 0.99712919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008303 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,612 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

