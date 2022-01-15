Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 76,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $654.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

