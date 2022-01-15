Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 409,472 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,068,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 417,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $909,000.

Shares of BAR opened at $18.03 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

