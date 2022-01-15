Gravity Finance (GFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,448.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.43 million and $1,448.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.02 or 0.07701088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.17 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

