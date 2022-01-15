Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.76. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 960,480 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.