Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to report $14.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $15.70 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $53.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $81.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million.

A number of analysts have commented on GBNH shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

GBNH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. 15,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

