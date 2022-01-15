GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 77.0% in December

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GERS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Get GreenShift alerts:

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.