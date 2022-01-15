Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.69

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.69 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 88.80 ($1.21). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 10,773 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Griffin Mining from GBX 175 ($2.38) to GBX 170 ($2.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £154.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.69.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Adam Usdan sold 84,930 shares of Griffin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.33), for a total value of £83,231.40 ($112,978.69).

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

