Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of GGDVY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $93.44.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.