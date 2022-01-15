Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of GGDVY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

