Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,207 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

