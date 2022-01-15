Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 303 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

