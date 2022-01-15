Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GUKYF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.