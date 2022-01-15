Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GUKYF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
