Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.51 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $308.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.73.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

