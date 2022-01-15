Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $353.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

