Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.58) to GBX 1,650 ($22.40) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($25.11) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($20.06) to GBX 1,381 ($18.75) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,637 ($22.22).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,339.50 ($18.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.99. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796 ($24.38).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

