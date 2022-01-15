Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $461.70

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 461.70 ($6.27) and traded as low as GBX 406 ($5.51). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.68), with a volume of 21,595 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £133.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 461.70.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($49,966.06).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

