Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

