Head to Head Contrast: EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and EzFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $20.44 billion 0.40 $543.60 million $13.42 7.78 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Penske Automotive Group and EzFill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 1 0 4 0 2.60 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus target price of $118.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than EzFill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 4.29% 30.40% 8.36% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other. The Retail Automotive segment consists of retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck segment is the dealership operations of commercial trucks in the U.S. and Canada. The Other segment is comprised of commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operation and other non-automotive consolidated operations. The Non-Automotive Investments segment is the equity method investments in non-automotive operations. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

