Head-To-Head Review: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $78.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 2.97% 2.02% Ryman Hospitality Properties -36.42% -352.82% -7.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 33.97 $76.40 million $0.67 110.51 Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 9.45 -$417.39 million ($4.56) -19.73

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

