Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $16.51 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

TME opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

