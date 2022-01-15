Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,456 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.