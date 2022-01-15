Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 547,000 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 664,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 547,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

