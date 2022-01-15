Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 58,418 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $746.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $800.74 and its 200 day moving average is $813.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $875.22.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

