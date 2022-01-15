Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.