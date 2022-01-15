Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,015,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hemp stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Hemp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the production of industrial hemp. Its products include drillwall, spill-be-gone, raw kenaf fiber, and hemp oil for hair and skin. The company was founded on January 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

