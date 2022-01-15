Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,465 shares of company stock worth $2,723,000 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWI. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

