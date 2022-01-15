Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 605 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS opened at $35.84 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.41%.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. Cowen cut shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. dropped their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.