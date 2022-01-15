Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $48,000 Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 378,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 36,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 357,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 72,649 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA opened at $31.98 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

